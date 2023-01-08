Luka Doncic’s Signature Shoes Are Taking Over Basketball

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has been on a mission this season. After a disappointing playoff exit last spring, the 3x NBA All-Star has responded with the best season of his young career.

The timing for a career year could not be better as it has coincided with the launch of his first signature shoe – the Jordan Luka 1. Perhaps not since “His Airness” took flight in the mid-1980s have we seen a more successful first shoe in a signature line.

