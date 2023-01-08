Luka Doncic’s Signature Shoes Are Taking Over Basketball

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has been on a mission this season. After a disappointing playoff exit last spring, the 3x NBA All-Star has responded with the best season of his young career.

The timing for a career year could not be better as it has coincided with the launch of his first signature shoe – the Jordan Luka 1. Perhaps not since “His Airness” took flight in the mid-1980s have we seen a more successful first shoe in a signature line.

It is perfectly fitting that Doncic makes basketball and sneaker history as a Jordan Brand signature athlete. Even better, Doncic’s peers in the basketball world are quickly adopting to playing in his shoes.

We have seen a slew of Jordan-sponsored NCAA teams receive player-exclusive colorways of the Jordan Luka 1; UCLA, North Carolina, Florida, Marquette, and Oklahoma, just to name a few.

Now even Doncic’s opponents are wearing his shoes while competing against their namesake on the court. One of the unwritten rules in the NBA is not to wear your opponents’ shoes while playing them. But that speaks to the meteoric rise in Popularity of the Jordan Luka 1.

Jordan Luka 1

View of Willy Hernangomez and Luka Doncic’s shoes. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After Doncic teased the shoes last spring, the Jordan Luka 1 officially launched in September 2022. Fans can still purchase the shoes in multiple colorways for $110 in adult sizes, $80 in big kids’ sizes, and $50 in baby/toddler sizes on the Nike website.

Scroll to Continue

The Jordan Luka 1 is the first shoe with full-length Formula 23 foam. Additionally, strong and lightweight Flight Wire cables provide maximum support. Best of all, the shoes’ durable Traction pattern allows players to hoop indoors and outdoors.

We want to hear your thoughts on Doncic’s signature sneaker line. Give us your hottest takes on Twitter. As always, stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Kevin Durant Debuts Nike KD 15 ‘Duke Blue Devils’

Kyrie Irving’s Shoes Are Now Half-Price