Luka Doncic’s Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers are facing off for the second straight night in Oregon.

The Trail Blazers beat the Mavs 136-119 on Saturday night, and six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard led the way with 36 points and ten assists.

For Sunday’s game, the Mavs could be without their best player, as Luka Doncic is now questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Luka Doncic (ankle) listed questionable Sunday.”

The three-time NBA All-Star played 36 minutes in Saturday’s game, and had 15 points, six rebounds and ten assists.

He is in the middle of an excellent season with averages of 33.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 40 games.

The former third-overall pick is also shooting 49.8% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range.

If he continues to play at this level, there is a very good chance that Doncic is one of the Finalists for the 2023 NBA MVP Award.

Right now, the Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-20 record in 44 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games, but just 8-14 in 22 games on the road away from Dallas, Texas.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 20-22 record in 42 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 3-7, but the Trail Blazers are solid at home with a 10-8 record in the 18 games they have hosted in Portland, Oregon.