Luka Doncic’s Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers are facing off for the second straight night in Oregon.

The Trail Blazers beat the Mavs 136-119 on Saturday night, and six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard led the way with 36 points and ten assists.

For Sunday’s game, the Mavs could be without their best player, as Luka Doncic is now questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Luka Doncic (ankle) listed questionable Sunday.”

