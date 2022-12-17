Luka Doncic’s Injury Status For Mavs-Cavs Game

It’s Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as All-Star Luka Doncic has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: “Luka Doncic (quad) ruled out Saturday.”

The Mavs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 130-110 at home on Friday night, so Saturday’s game is the second night of a back-to-back.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button