Luka Doncic’s girlfriend Anamaria Goltes’ most stunning pics as Slovenian is labeled ‘queen of the NBA’

LUKA Doncic isn’t the only All-Star in his relationship with Anamaria Goltes as the Slovenian model’s fans think she’s “the queen of the NBA.”

The 25-year-old fashion influencer and fitness enthusiast regularly updates her 164,000 Instagram followers on her life and career.

In her posts, Goltes often offers some motivational words and life tips in addition to glamorous snaps of the NBA lifestyle.

“May every Sunrise hold more promise and every sunset hold more peace,” she wrote in 2021 while sharing pictures from a photoshoot on the beach.

But sometimes, the message is simple.

One morning, Goltes pointed out how much more enjoyable a morning coffee is when you wake up in a good mood. d

Another time, the Slovenian model shared she woke up feeling that she was going to have a great day – and asked her fans if that ever happened to them.

She has also told them that they are capable of achieving anything they want, and that she believes in them.

In her youth, Goltes was a dancer and competed professionally for over a decade.

Having fallen in love with an active lifestyle early in her life, she wants to encourage others to give fitness a go.

“Growing up I always enjoyed going to the gym and working out,” Goltes explains on her website

“And now I love motivating people to put their health first and teach them that working out can be fun too.”

Naturally, Anamaria also is Luka’s self-proclaimed No. 1 fan.

And she always shares endearing snaps of her with the 23-year-old Mavericks superstar — and their three dogs, Luka, Hugo, and Gia.

Interestingly, Goltes and Doncic met in Croatia when they were 12 before starting to date four years later.

And, she said, they still have the same group of friends they had back then.

“You keep the real ones, am I right?” the Slovenian beauty said.

Anamaria’s fans often compliment her social media posts.

One wrote on a recent snap: “Simply gorgeous as always.”

Another added: “Hey stop distracting me from the game.”

While a third added: “The queen of the NBA!!!”

Before one Mavericks game, Goltes posted a TikTok in which she asked her fans to help her pick an outfit on a snowy day in Dallas.

The model then thanked those who shared their thoughts in the comments.

Many asked for more gameday vlogs.

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: “Luka is a Lucky man”

