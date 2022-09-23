Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks Expectations? NBA Finals Appearance

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors proved to be too much for the Dallas Mavericks to overcome in the Western Conference Finals with an NBA Finals appearance at stake. Can they take the next step in 2022-23?

The Mavericks finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 52-30 record, which was good for fourth in the Western Conference. Dallas did lose Jalen Brunson in free agency, but added Christian Wood, JaVale McGee, and Jaden Hardy.

What are the expectations for the Mavericks? Some experts seem to think a step back is coming given the rising competition in the Western Conference in addition to Brunson’s departure. Others see it differently.

