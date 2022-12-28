Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double stuns NBA Twitter

Luka Doncic is unreal.

The Dallas Mavericks star put up a triple-double for the ages on Tuesday night, scoring 60 points, grabbing 21 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists in a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. It’s the first and only time in NBA history a player has ever put up 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game. On top of it all, Doncic hit a jump shot with one second remaining after intentionally missing a free throw to send the game into overtime, and scored seven of the Mavs’ 11 points in extra time.

As befitting such an historic performance, luminaries from the sports world and beyond paid tribute to Doncic on social media.

Luka just having fun!

The game EZ @luka7doncic ! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 28, 2022

OMG Luka is COOKIN these boys 🔥🔥🔥 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 28, 2022

60/21/10 is INSANE!!!!!!! Luke 🌺 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 28, 2022

This dude Luka!! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 28, 2022

Luka went crazy tonight — Lance Stephenson (@StephensonLance) December 28, 2022

It’ll be another statue in Dallas… Luka is like that! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) December 28, 2022

We are watching Greatness @luka7doncic I’ve never seen anything like that ever — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 28, 2022

I don’t want to hear not 1 time that he is AT LEAST top 3 in the MVP race all year!!! — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) December 28, 2022

Players with 60 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game… Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/nL0uTw9CuW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 28, 2022

Luka has the 1st 60 20 10 Triple Double in NBA history and I saw it. #BabyBird 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Shannon Sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 28, 2022

Luka Magic!!! Goooood Lawd… — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) December 28, 2022

Appreciate the GREATNESS of Luka Doncic. First Player EVER with a 60 point, 20 rebound and 10 Assist game in NBA HISTORY. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 28, 2022

60/21/10. — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 28, 2022

60/20/10?? obstacle no es normal @luka7doncic — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) December 28, 2022

Luka wtf man……this is getting ridiculous now! 60/21/10 sheeshhhh 😂😂😂 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) December 28, 2022

Luka oh my goodness 💀 — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) December 28, 2022

Me seeing Luka’s stats tonight…wow pic.twitter.com/FHdYwQXXmW — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 28, 2022