Luka Doncic’s 51 Points Push Mavs Past Spurs; Dallas Extends Win Streak to 6 Games

While many prepare to start their New Year’s resolutions in 2023, the Dallas Mavericks just need to keep on doing what they’ve been doing – winning.

Despite having multiple key injuries over the last two weeks, the Mavs have managed to rattle off six consecutive wins on the back of Luka Doncic’s MVP-level play. The latest win came on Saturday night at AT&T Center, as the Mavs outlasted the San Antonio Spurs, 126-125. Dallas improved to 21-16 and moved to fourth place in the Western Conference standings, and San Antonio dropped to 12-24.

