Luka Doncic watches more EuroLeague than NBA

By Eurohoops team/ [email protected]

During the NBA Night, Luka Doncic recorded the 55th triple-double of his NBA career. He had 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, leading the Dallas Mavericks to the 127-117 win against New Orleans.

In the post-game press conference, he was asked about being concerned about a potential MVP race with superstars such as Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum, but Doncic isn’t worried about it. The reason why? He follows more European basketball.

“I watch some NBA games, but I watch more EuroLeague than NBA. If there’s a really good NBA game on TV, I will watch it”they said.

Despite dominating in the NBA, the 23-year-old former Real Madrid player likes to watch more EuroLeague.

In the 2017-18 season, he crushed every opponent, winning the EuroLeague and being named Regular Season MVP and Final Four MVP, other than being put in the All-EuroLeague First Team as well.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty Images