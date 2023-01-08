Luka Doncic to face Real Madrid with his Dallas Mavericks

A dream of Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and all Real Madrid fans will come true next October, during the 2023 NBA pre-season, when the Dallas team will face Real Madrid.

Marc Steina journalist for The New York Times, said that this Clash between Real Madrid and the Dallas Mavericks is a real possibility. He also stressed that it could be played in Spain, as part of a tour that will take the franchise led by Mark Cuban to the United Arab Emirates.

The idea was in the works since Doncic signed for the Dallas franchise in 2018, and five years later it seems that it will be able to crystallize. It could not have happened earlier because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Luka Doncic signed an autograph and a Real Madrid jersey as an aficionado behind the Wizards-Mavericks.ALFONSO ARAMENDIA

CubaBillionaire owner of the Maverickshad this idea in mind for some time, as he confessed last October.

“I don’t know if we can play a pre-season game in Slovenia, but we’re working very hard to play one against Real Madrid,” Cuba said.

The Emirates-EuroLeague connection, a key factor

The venue chosen for the match is no coincidence. The United Arab Emirates is preparing a big-money offer for the EuroLeague, of which Real Madrid is one of the most prestigious members, that would multiply its revenues from 10 to 60 million euros a year. In addition, the EuroLeague is studying the inclusion of an Emirates-based team, which would be made up of major European stars and even some NBA stars.

Luka Doncic, en un momento de su Partido ante los Rockets.LAPRESSE

A pre-season game, then, between the Mavericks and Real Madrid would be a Magnificent showcase before its possible arrival.

Doncic is averaging 34.3 points, 8.9 assists, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season. He is the NBA’s leading scorer and fourth-leading assist man and in his last game he again showed his great moment by scoring 39 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists in the Mavericks‘ 106-111 win in Houston.