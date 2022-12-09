Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. Making NBA History in Dallas Mavs’ Win Streak

It would be an understatement to say the Dallas Mavericks have gotten hot from 3-point range as of late. It’s been integral in the team winning four of their last five games after previously being 9-10 on the season.

While the Mavs did drop a game against the Detroit Pistons without Cade Cunningham in overtime during that span, the wins they achieved have been impressive, including victories over the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets.

The Mavs are shooting on average 19.0-of-45.6 (41.7 percent) from deep, leading the NBA in made 3-pointers by a substantial margin over their last five games. The Warriors are averaging the second-most made 3s with 16.6 per game. It’s been quite the recent surge for Dallas, and it’s been led by the duo of Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr.

