Luka Dončić Records First 60/20/10 Game in NBA History

Luka Dončić put on a historic performance against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, recording 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists over 47 minutes, leading his team to a 126-121 overtime win. Doncic’s game breaks a number of both his personal and league-wide records as his 60-point career-high triple-double becomes the first 60/20/10 game ever recorded in the NBA.

The performance comes shortly after a statue of Dirk Nowitzki was erected outside of the American Airlines Center during Christmas. Prior to the game, Nowitzki held the Mavericks franchise record of 53 points, recorded back in 2004 over 49 minutes against the Houston Rockets. Shaquille O’Neal was the last player to record 60 points and 20 rebounds back in 2000.

Dončić’s performance against the Knicks on Tuesday was nothing short of magical as he singlehandedly sent the game into overtime with a perfectly executed missed free throw which he converted into a putback shot to tie the game. So far in the season, Dončić is averaging 32.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game while the Mavs improve to a record of 19-16.

“I’m tired as h*ll. I need a recovery beer,” Dončić said in a post-game interview.

