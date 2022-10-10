Luka Doncic once again an MVP favorite, Mavs’ title chances and more

The NBA is almost back, and with it comes the Dallas Mavericks, fresh off a run to the Western Conference finals.

The season debuts on Tuesday Oct. 18, but Mavs fans will have to wait until Wednesday before seeing Luka Doncic and co. visit Phoenix to face their Nemesis from last years’ playoff run: the Suns. Considering the trash talk exchanged during the series and the historic beating that Dallas handed Phoenix in Game 7, its safe to say that there’s plenty of spice to go around.

For its home debut that Saturday, the Mavs host the Grizzlies and its young star Ja Morant in the American Airlines Center.

It’s sure to be exciting, but all of this basketball is a whole week away. In the meantime here’s what oddsmakers have to say about the Mavericks’ title chances, Luka’s MVP odds and others chances at individual Awards (as of Oct. 10 via FanDuel)

Odds to win the NBA Finals

Boston Celtics, +600

Milwaukee Bucks, +650

Brooklyn Nets, +700

Los Angeles Clippers, +700

Golden State Warriors, +700

Phoenix Suns +1000

Philadelphia 76ers +1600

Miami Heat, +1800

Denver Nuggets, +2000

Memphis Grizzlies, +2400

Los Angeles Lakers, +2500

Dallas Mavericks, +2700

Minnesota Timberwolves, +3300

Cleveland Cavaliers, +3300

Toronto Raptors, +4200

Atlanta Hawks, +5000

Chicago Bulls, +5000

New Orleans Pelicans, +5000

New York Knicks, +16000

Portland Trail Blazers, +16000

Charlotte Hornets, +17000

Washington Wizards, +24000

Sacramento Kings, +49000

Oklahoma City Thunder, +50000

Orlando Magic, +50000

Indiana Pacers, +50000

Houston Rockets, +50000

San Antonio Spurs, +50000

Detroit Pistons, +50000

Utah Jazz, +50000

Odds to make the Playoffs

Yes, -520 / No, +370

Odds to win MVP award

Luka Doncic, +500

Giannis Antetokounmpo, +700

Joel Embiid, +700

Nikola Jokic, +1000

Kevin Durant, +1000

And Morant, +1300

Kristaps Porzingis, +49000

Odds to win 6th Man of the Year

Jordan Poole, +350

Christian Wood, +950

Tyler Herro, +1500

Malcolm Brogdon, +1600

Nah’Shon Hyland, +1900

Spencer Dinwiddie, +1900

Odds to win Most Improved Player

Anthony Edwards, +850

Zion Williamson, +1600

Tyrese Haliburton, +1600

Tyrese Maxey, +1800

Jalen Brunson, +2300

RJ Barrett, +2400

Christian Wood, +8000

Josh Green, +19000

Odds to win Rookie of the Year

Paolo Banchero, +200

Jaden Ivey, +450

Keegan Murray, +450

Jabari Smith, +550

By Benedict Mathur, +1000

Shaedon Sharpe, +3600

Jaden Hardy, +6500

Odds to lead the NBA in points per game

Joel Embiid, +350

Giannis Antetokounmpo, +420

Luka Doncic, +480

Kevin Durant, +550

Trae Young, +1200

Jayson Tatum, +1300

Odds to lead the NBA in assists per game

James Harden, +175

Chris Paul, +240

Tyrese Haliburton, +600

Trae Young, +850

Luka Doncic, +850

LaMelo Ball, +2500

+++

