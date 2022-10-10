Luka Doncic once again an MVP favorite, Mavs’ title chances and more
The NBA is almost back, and with it comes the Dallas Mavericks, fresh off a run to the Western Conference finals.
The season debuts on Tuesday Oct. 18, but Mavs fans will have to wait until Wednesday before seeing Luka Doncic and co. visit Phoenix to face their Nemesis from last years’ playoff run: the Suns. Considering the trash talk exchanged during the series and the historic beating that Dallas handed Phoenix in Game 7, its safe to say that there’s plenty of spice to go around.
For its home debut that Saturday, the Mavs host the Grizzlies and its young star Ja Morant in the American Airlines Center.
It’s sure to be exciting, but all of this basketball is a whole week away. In the meantime here’s what oddsmakers have to say about the Mavericks’ title chances, Luka’s MVP odds and others chances at individual Awards (as of Oct. 10 via FanDuel)
Odds to win the NBA Finals
Boston Celtics, +600
Milwaukee Bucks, +650
Brooklyn Nets, +700
Los Angeles Clippers, +700
Golden State Warriors, +700
Phoenix Suns +1000
Philadelphia 76ers +1600
Miami Heat, +1800
Denver Nuggets, +2000
Memphis Grizzlies, +2400
Los Angeles Lakers, +2500
Dallas Mavericks, +2700
Minnesota Timberwolves, +3300
Cleveland Cavaliers, +3300
Toronto Raptors, +4200
Atlanta Hawks, +5000
Chicago Bulls, +5000
New Orleans Pelicans, +5000
New York Knicks, +16000
Portland Trail Blazers, +16000
Charlotte Hornets, +17000
Washington Wizards, +24000
Sacramento Kings, +49000
Oklahoma City Thunder, +50000
Orlando Magic, +50000
Indiana Pacers, +50000
Houston Rockets, +50000
San Antonio Spurs, +50000
Detroit Pistons, +50000
Utah Jazz, +50000
Odds to make the Playoffs
Yes, -520 / No, +370
Odds to win MVP award
Luka Doncic, +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo, +700
Joel Embiid, +700
Nikola Jokic, +1000
Kevin Durant, +1000
And Morant, +1300
Kristaps Porzingis, +49000
Odds to win 6th Man of the Year
Jordan Poole, +350
Christian Wood, +950
Tyler Herro, +1500
Malcolm Brogdon, +1600
Nah’Shon Hyland, +1900
Spencer Dinwiddie, +1900
Odds to win Most Improved Player
Anthony Edwards, +850
Zion Williamson, +1600
Tyrese Haliburton, +1600
Tyrese Maxey, +1800
Jalen Brunson, +2300
RJ Barrett, +2400
Christian Wood, +8000
Josh Green, +19000
Odds to win Rookie of the Year
Paolo Banchero, +200
Jaden Ivey, +450
Keegan Murray, +450
Jabari Smith, +550
By Benedict Mathur, +1000
Shaedon Sharpe, +3600
Jaden Hardy, +6500
Odds to lead the NBA in points per game
Joel Embiid, +350
Giannis Antetokounmpo, +420
Luka Doncic, +480
Kevin Durant, +550
Trae Young, +1200
Jayson Tatum, +1300
Odds to lead the NBA in assists per game
James Harden, +175
Chris Paul, +240
Tyrese Haliburton, +600
Trae Young, +850
Luka Doncic, +850
LaMelo Ball, +2500
+++
