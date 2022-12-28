Luka Doncic Makes NBA History In Knicks-Mavericks Game

It’s Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks Hosted the New York Knicks in Texas, and the game was a thriller.

With 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Knicks led by nine points, but the Mavs won the game 126-121 in overtime.

Luka Doncic had one free throw with the Mavs down 115-113, so he had to miss intentionally.

After the miss, the Mavs got the Offensive rebound, and Doncic made a shot to tie the game with one second left.

