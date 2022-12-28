Luka Doncic Makes NBA History In Knicks-Mavericks Game

It’s Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks Hosted the New York Knicks in Texas, and the game was a thriller.

With 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Knicks led by nine points, but the Mavs won the game 126-121 in overtime.

Luka Doncic had one free throw with the Mavs down 115-113, so he had to miss intentionally.

After the miss, the Mavs got the Offensive rebound, and Doncic made a shot to tie the game with one second left.

The win for the Mavs made history because no team in the last 20 seasons had won a game while trailing by nine points with 35 seconds (or less) left.

Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN: “NBA teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine with 35 or fewer seconds remaining, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Luka Doncic and the Mavs pulled off a miracle.”

In addition, Doncic also made NBA history.

He finished the night with a remarkable 60 points, 21 rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block (on 21/31 shooting from the field).

The former third-overall pick became the first player in the history of the NBA to put up that stat line.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: “Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists in win over Knicks. First ever 60/20/10 game in NBA history.”

The Mavs won their fourth game in a row and improved to 19-16 in 35 games.

They will play their next game Thursday against the Houston Rockets (on the road).