Luka Doncic leads at the quarter mark

After more than one month of NBA basketball, some players are carving their names in the power rankings for Most Valuable Player. That includes veteran superstars who have already won the award, plus several younger players vying for their first Maurice Podoloff Trophy.

From historic stat lines to game-winners and 50-point performances, these players are putting up memorable moments that could help their cases when the voting process arrives.

But until then, they will need to continue standing out among the best of the best to stay in the race for basketball’s highest individual honor. Here are the NBA MVP power rankings at the quarter mark of 2022-23.

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Having cemented himself among basketball’s truly elite players several years ago, Luka Doncic is getting closer and closer to his first MVP trophy. Following a decorated career in Europe, he is already a three-time All-Star and three-time First Team All-NBA member in just five seasons.

Doncic is averaging a career and league-best 33.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. He is shooting 50.4% of his field goals, 30.7% from beyond the arc and 73.2% on free throws. Additionally, he leads the league in triple-doubles with four.

Even though the Dallas Mavericks are just 9-10, it is difficult to ignore Doncic’s elite performances. If the Mavericks improve their numbers, the Slovenian superstar will have an even better chance of winning the award at the end of the season.

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Following a trip to the NBA Finals in 2022, the Boston Celtics entered the season full of expectations. Luckily for them, Jayson Tatum seems to be determined to change their outcome against the Golden State Warriors. Boston has the best record in the league at 17-4, with a good portion of that dominance thanks to its franchise player.

Tatum is averaging 30.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is making 48.1% of his shots, 34.7% from the 3-point line and 87% from the Charity stripe.

In a statement win over Dallas last week, Tatum scored 37 points and grabbed 13 boards, going toe to toe with Doncic in a battle at the top of the MVP power rankings. It was his 16th game with those numbers, surpassing NBA Legend Bill Russell for the ninth-most 30-10 games in Celtics history.

3. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

After a slow individual start to the season, Nikola Jokic looks like his former self. The reigning back-to-back MVP Winner has led the Denver Nuggets to a 13-7 record, second-best in the West.

The “Joker” is almost averaging a triple-double for the season., putting up 23 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals. While Jokic is scoring less than in previous years, he is shooting a career-best 62.3% from the field, swapping shooting volume for even more pointed efforts to get his teammates—specifically Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.—good looks.

He also has the second-highest plus-minus in the league at +163, just six points below Tatum’s league-leading mark. Other than Jokic, Denver only has four players with a positive plus-minus.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

At 14-5, the Milwaukee Bucks have the second-best record in the East and remain a top-tier title contender despite the season-long absence of Khris Middleton, soon set to make his 2022-23 debut. With hopes of winning their second NBA title in three years, the Bucks’ chances all come down to Giannis Antetokounmpo and whether he can stay healthy.

The “Greek Freak” is scoring a career-high 30.9 points, grabbing 11.4 rebounds and dishing out 5.4 assists per game. He is making 53.4% ​​of his field goals, and although his three-point and free-throw percentages have gone down, Antetokounmpo remains a dominant force in the NBA as he focuses more on shots close to the basket.

He’s notably recorded double-doubles in 11 out of the 16 games he played, which includes a triple-double of 26 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

5. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

With a historic 2021-22 season that resulted in a fourth NBA Championship ring and his first Finals MVP, Stephen Curry has been a constant bright spot for the Golden State Warriors during a disappointing start to the regular season. The Defending Champions are currently 11-10, eighth place in the Western Conference.

Curry is averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 assists and 6.8 boards per game. Also, he is shooting 52.2% from the field, 44.1% from beyond the three-point line and 91.1% from the free-throw line.

If he maintains those numbers, it would be Curry’s second entry into the hallowed 50-40-90 club. The first time he had such efficient marks was in 2015-16, the year he won the only unanimous MVP in NBA history.

Don’t be surprised if Curry makes his way up these power rankings as the season continues should the Warriors right the ship towards back-to-back titles.

Honorable Mentions

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

And Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers