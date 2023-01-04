Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December.

Check out their highlights from the past month.

Luka Doncic | Dallas Mavericks

Doncic, who earns the Honor for the third time in his career, averaged 35.1 points (51.9 FG%, 42.4 3FG%), 8.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 36.3 minutes in 15 games in December. It marked the highest-scoring month in franchise history (min. 10 games played) and the Mavericks went 11-4 in his 15 appearances during the month (11-6 overall). The reigning two-time Western Conference Player of the Week scored 30-plus points in 12 of his 15 games in December, including 50-plus points on three occasions. Doncic also notched three of his eight triple-doubles during the month.

No question about it. What a month for @luka7doncic 🪄 LD is your Western Conference Player of the Month! @ModeloUSA // #ModeloMilestone pic.twitter.com/TDmVoiHu3s — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 3, 2023

> Season stats | Video box scores

Joel Embiid | Philadelphia 76ers