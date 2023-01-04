Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December.
West: Luka Doncic
East: Joel Embiid
Luka Doncic | Dallas Mavericks
Doncic, who earns the Honor for the third time in his career, averaged 35.1 points (51.9 FG%, 42.4 3FG%), 8.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 36.3 minutes in 15 games in December. It marked the highest-scoring month in franchise history (min. 10 games played) and the Mavericks went 11-4 in his 15 appearances during the month (11-6 overall). The reigning two-time Western Conference Player of the Week scored 30-plus points in 12 of his 15 games in December, including 50-plus points on three occasions. Doncic also notched three of his eight triple-doubles during the month.
LD is your Western Conference Player of the Month!
Joel Embiid | Philadelphia 76ers
This represents Embiid’s fifth career Player of the Month award, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most such honors in 76ers franchise history. Embiid led the 76ers to a 9-4 record (.692) in the month, including a season-long eight-game win streak from Dec. 9-25. Philadelphia’s .692 winning percentage ranked third in the NBA throughout the month. Embiid earns the Honor after leading all NBA players in scoring at 35.4 points per contest on 54.5% shooting from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range.
vote @JoelEmbiid for NBA All-Star:
Other nominees:
East: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler & Tyler Herro (MIA), Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum (BOS), Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving (BKN), Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield (IND), Donovan Mitchell ( CLE), Pascal Siakam (TOR) and Franz Wagner (ORL)
West: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), LeBron James (LAL), Nikola Jokić (DEN), Lauri Markkanen (UTA), Ja Morant (MEM), Domantas Sabonis (SAC) and Zion Williamson (NOP)