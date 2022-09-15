Luka Doncic Is The Third NBA Superstar Eliminated In 2022 EuroBasket After Slovenia Loss To Poland

Luka Doncic’s dream of winning a gold medal with his national team will have to wait after Slovenia was shocked by Poland today in an impressive game from the underdog team. Even though the Dallas Mavericks superstar left everything on the court to try to win the game, it wasn’t enough, as his Squad lost the game by just 3 points.

