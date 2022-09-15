Luka Doncic Is The Third NBA Superstar Eliminated In 2022 EuroBasket After Slovenia Loss To Poland

Luka Doncic’s dream of winning a gold medal with his national team will have to wait after Slovenia was shocked by Poland today in an impressive game from the underdog team. Even though the Dallas Mavericks superstar left everything on the court to try to win the game, it wasn’t enough, as his Squad lost the game by just 3 points.

After a tumultuous first half, Slovenia picked up the pace and got close to Poland, threatening to take the lead and control of the game, which never happened. Luka was on a mission, helping his teammates, taking care of things by himself and more.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work for him and now he has to return home with empty hands and a big disappointment. Poland advanced to the semifinals, where France will be waiting for them to define one of the Finalists of this year’s tournament.

Luka Doncic Gets Eliminated In 2022 EuroBasket Quarterfinals, Joins Giannis Antetokounmpo And Nikola Jokic

This defeat wasn’t only shocking for Slovenian fans, but for the NBA community too, who will see the rest of the tournament without the three biggest superstars who traveled to Europe to represent their countries.

Nikola Jokic was eliminated by Italy in the previous round of the tournament. In a 94-86 win, the Italians beat their Juggernauts rivals to advance to this round, where France took them out in OT.

As for Giannis, he made it to the last-8 round, but the most consistent team in the league, Germany, ruined his plans to win the Championship this campaign. A 107-96 win against the 2x NBA MVP sealed the deal for Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner and co.

Germany will now face Spain in the semifinals of the tournament, trying to continue their sweet moment. The EuroBasket still has interesting names like Rudy Gobert, Dennis Schroder and Wagner, but it’s not the same as Luka, Giannis and Jokic.