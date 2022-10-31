“Luka Doncic is the best all-around Offensive player in the NBA” – Former NBA player proclaims Luka Doncic as the best player in NBA currently, says his Offensive bag is too deep for teams to handle

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is doing things on a basketball court that many haven’t seen in quite a while. He’s currently averaging 35.2 points per game and eight rebounds. On top of his 3.52 points per game, he’s had multiple games this season where he’s scoring 40-plus each night.

Although the Dallas Mavericks haven’t necessarily found the type of success that they were hoping for throughout the early part of the season, they still sit at 3-3 and are in a good position to continue getting better to make the Playoffs and have a better seed than they had a year ago. With Luka Doncic leading the way, there should be no reason why they can’t complete that task. With how well he’s played recently, some are starting to say that he might be the best Offensive player in the game.

Tim Legler had the following to say about Luka Doncic:

“Luka Doncic is the best all-around Offensive player in the NBA. Right now honestly, I don’t think that’s even debatable.”