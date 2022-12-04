Luka Doncic goes viral for his unusual take on the NBA schedule

Most NBA players hate Matinee games with the white-hot Fury of the twin suns of Tatooine. Luka Doncic is not one of them though.

The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic went viral this weekend for his unusual opinion about the NBA schedule. Dallas faced the Knicks in New York on Saturday in a day game that tipped off at 12:30 PM local time. The Mavs won easily 121-100.

After the game, Doncic, who put up a game-high 30 points, surprisingly said that he enjoys early games because they leave the rest of his day free. The MVP candidate also said to make NBA commissioner Adam Silver aware that he wants to play in as many day games as possible.

Luka Doncic said he loves playing in day games. Why? “It’s 3pm” and the rest of his day is free. They said — twice — to make sure Adam Silver knows that he wants to play in as many day games as possible. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 3, 2022

Weekend Matinee contests are the bane of many players’ existences. Earlier game times mean earlier wake-up times, which means less time to party the night before. That is especially problematic for players who are on road trips in top nightlife cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

As for Doncic, it is not that he doesn’t know how to have fun (he most definitely does). But consider his perspective here as the glass-half-full one.