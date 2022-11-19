Luka Doncic earns 50th career triple-double

After being drafted less than five years ago, Luka Doncic earned his 50th career triple-double on Friday night.

The Mavericks superstar is the 10th player in NBA history to register at least 50 triple-doubles and joins Oscar Robertson as the only ones to reach that mark at age 23 or younger. Half of his triple-doubles have come with 30 points or more.

Luka Dončić has just become the 10th player in @NBA history to record 50 triple-doubles. Dončić is the second-fastest player to reach 50 triple-doubles, both in terms of age: 23y-42d, Oscar Robertson

*23y-263d, Dončić and in terms of games played: 111, Robertson

278, Dončić pic.twitter.com/3se5c5XGCH — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 19, 2022

Doncic, the third overall pick of the 2018 Draft, has already become synonymous with big-time performances. The Slovenian-born playmaker earned three All-Star and All-NBA honors — all First Team — in his first four seasons. He has been even better this season, averaging a league-leading 34.4 points on nearly 50 percent shooting to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.1 steals.

Doncic led Dallas to a second-round upset of the 64-win Phoenix Suns in last year’s Western Conference semifinals before ultimately falling to Golden State one round shy of the Finals. He has led the league in playoff scoring average in each of the last two seasons.