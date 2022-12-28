Luka Doncic Authors the NBA’s Gaudiest Triple-Double: 60-21-10

The big question, for the Dallas Mavericks, is a rhetorical one: What more can Luka Doncic do? The implied answer is “nothing.” The puzzle of the Mavericks’ season is that they tread water even while their 23-year-old point-forward and MVP candidate ascends. Their roster lacks a complementary All-Star, their record is a middling 19-16 and their front office let the team’s second-leading scorer leave town over the offseason.

Tuesday night, though, Doncic seemed to take the question seriously, and in doing so authored a basketball masterpiece. In a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks, Doncic scored 60 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and passed out 10 assists. The performance marked the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history, and just the second 60-point triple-double.

“I need a recovery beer,” Doncic said in an on-court interview postgame.

As time ran low in the fourth quarter, the night seemed set to sum up the frustrations of the Mavericks’ season, with Doncic’s gaudy numbers coming in a losing effort. But over a final minute in which the Mavericks erased a nine-point deficit, Doncic scored or assisted on 13 of his team’s 16 points, on a flurry of fadeaways and lay-ins. The capping sequence came with the Mavericks still down by two with just seconds left, when Doncic purposely missed a free-throw to give them a chance at the Offensive rebound. He snared the loose ball himself and tossed it in for the tie.

Overtime was plodding by comparison; the Knicks looked Shocked and Doncic exhausted, scoring his seven extra-period points Mostly on free throws as the Mavericks pulled away. But reaching the 60-point threshold put the stamp of history on what came before.

The Slovenian superstar’s 47 minutes of court time played out like a long-running highlight reel: steep-angled alley-oop passes and slo-mo sashays to the rim. In the first quarter, Doncic juked two Knicks into the air and fired a blind pass to an open shooter for a corner 3-pointer. In the third, he held the ball aloft on one palm like a serving platter before scooping it high off the backboard.

For all that it owes to his distinct skill, Doncic’s performance also reflects an era of basketball that embraces do-it-all court generals and pushes the limits of what one player can mean to a team. In 2017, Russell Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double over a full season, and he matched the feat the following year, but both campaigns ended with his Oklahoma City Thunder losing in the playoffs’ first round. James Harden, who accomplished the only other 60-point triple-double, in 2018, won the MVP award that season, but his one-man show with the Houston Rockets never got them to the NBA Finals.

Doncic likewise piles up extreme statistics in concerning contexts: 33.6 points, 8.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds, including Tuesday’s game. His Deepest playoff run to date ran aground last summer in a 4-1 conference Finals loss to the Collaborative Golden State Warriors, and this year’s Mavericks have so far appeared unlikely to match it.

“The history of the game is written by the players,” Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd said after Tuesday’s game, “and that was written again tonight.” Players generally prefer to write their histories by way of championships, but those require deep rosters that elevate individuals into a greater collective. Sometimes the best they can do is show how much weight they can carry on their own.

