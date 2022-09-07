Luka Doncic announces he’s watching these two NBA stars in the world cup Qualifiers with the most devilish smile

Luka Doncic isn’t afraid of announcing his intentions to spy on these two European NBA stars

Luka Doncic has, what the kids call, ‘that dog in him’.

It may seem like forever ago now, but can we just bring back how crazy this moment right here was?

Now, for those who may not remember this time very well, this was a moment captured right before Game 6, with the Mavericks down 3-2 against the Suns. And then, after pushing the series to seven games, here is what Dallas decided to do.

Crazy how some people seriously believed that Devin Booker was better than Luka Doncic😂 pic.twitter.com/GSJtFfYNQ6 — NBA Memes (@NBAMEmes) August 9, 2022

And of course, Luka Doncic had this little moment come out of it as well.

Sometimes, this man really is a psychopath.

Usually, this Psychopath side of him takes a vacation during the offseason, letting the man relax as much as he wants to. But, after the 2023 NBA playoffs, it appears that this side of him was never quite put to bed.

What do we mean?

Allow us to explain.

Also Read: Jimmy Butler, who has $180 million in NBA earnings, has his NFL Dreams squashed by Kevin Durant

Luka Doncic admits he’s watching Greece and Serbia very closely during the FIBA ​​World Cup Qualifiers

In case you weren’t aware of it already, the FIBA ​​world cup Qualifiers have been going on for quite some time now. And like many other stars, Luka Doncic is participating to get his home country, Slovenia, into the 2023 tournament.

After the wonderboy finished one such match, he was asked a very interesting question, to which he had the most perfect answer.

Reporter: “If you have time, which team is the one you watch?” Luka Doncic: “I watched a lot, but I think Mostly I watch Serbia and Greece. Reporter: “Why?” Luka: “You know why.” 🤣 (wrong @BasketNews_com)pic.twitter.com/BFKIDMxYoL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 5, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing for Greece, and Nikola Jokic, for Serbia.

As we mentioned before, clearly, that psychotic side of Luka Doncic forgot to go to sleep.

And we for one couldn’t love it more if we tried.

Also Read: “Scottie Pippen to Seattle meant fans Burn down our arena”: Shawn Kemp on why he wasn’t a Bull