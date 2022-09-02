Luka Doncic Already Has More Triple-Doubles Than Eight NBA Franchises At Age Of 23

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is just 23 years old, but he plays like someone who has been in the league for a lot of years. He has refined his game a lot since entering the league and is one of the best young players in the league.

With Doncic leading the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals last season, it seems like the European superstar is all set to take the next step in his NBA career.

The best thing about Luka is the fact that his game seems quite simple. Despite that, it is quite effective even against the best teams in the league. As we mentioned earlier, Doncic is just 23 years old, but already has several records to his name.

Luka Doncic Is A Triple-Double Machine

It’s a well-known fact that Doncic drops triple-doubles as if they are on sale. In fact, the Slovenian superstar cracked the list of all-time triple-doubles at 22 years of age. Now, almost a year later, Doncic has another triple-double related record to his name.

According to StatMuse, Doncic already has 46 triple-doubles in his career. His number is surprisingly more than eight NBA franchises. Yes, we are not kidding, Doncic really has more triple-doubles than the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Orlando Magic.

While it’s true that recording a triple-double is no longer as uncommon as it used to be a few years ago. This stat by Doncic is still impressive considering his age.

If he continues at this pace, by the time Doncic retires from the league, he will definitely finish in the top spot on the list of most triple-doubles in the history of the NBA. Additionally, he will most probably be known as ‘Mr. Triple-Double’ instead of Russell Westbrook.