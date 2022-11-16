Luis Suarez’s handball vs Ghana was ‘one of the best World Cup moments’, fans claim

12 years on and fans now believe Luis Suarez did the right thing in handling the ball on the line against Ghana in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final.

With the scores standing at 1-1 as penalties loomed, Ghana piled on all sorts of pressure at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

He was immediately shown a red card and walked towards the tunnel with his head hidden in his sky blue shirt.

Yet to continue the Sheer drama, Asamoah Gyan smashed his last-gap penalty against the crossbar. Suarez, nervously watching, celebrated with sheer relief.

Uruguay then went on to beat Ghana 4-2 on penalties to set up a semi-final showdown with the Netherlands. At the time, Suarez was branded a “cheat” for his antics but as time has gone on, with the video now going viral again, many have seen the light and Concur that it was a “selfless act”.

This for me was one of the best moments in World Cup history. An absolutely selfless act for the love of your nation, knowing you’d miss out on the biggest game of your life but making sure your Nation gets there. Gives me goosebumps every time I watch https://t.co/Ug1ZIsKLbZ — 🧏🏻‍♂️ (@FinnAFC) November 15, 2022

I’ve never really understood the “cheat” or “robbery” narrative. He certainly wasn’t trying to hide what he did, red card and penalty. If Gyan scores it’s never really discussed again. — Robert Sargent (@SargentBobo) November 15, 2022

For how much we as Africans have a grudge against Suarez, I would do what he did a million times over and over if I was put in the situation. https://t.co/HYak60zVfv — وہیک (@Wehibbb) November 16, 2022

It hurts us all to say it, but it’s true. This is the level of commitment to the cause every player going to a World Cup should have. https://t.co/gvh4Dtki1r — Another United Account (@AnotherMUFC) November 16, 2022

Effectively Suarez took one for the team with a last man foul, it was just that Gyan fluffed his line for the spot and his blushes were spared.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker has done a lot of despicable things in his career, but this is not one of them.

Ghana players still cannot forgive him all these years later but Suarez doesn’t feel as though he owes anyone an apology.

“Not at all,” he said in an interview with Gerard Pique.

“I didn’t kick anyone or anything like that. That’s why I think that I celebrated like that for having taken a risk for something that was worth it. And I remember that I celebrated it more than a goal.”

Suarez, now back at boyhood club Nacional, has been included in Uruguay’s 26-man World Cup Squad at the age of 35.