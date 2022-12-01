Luis Suarez responds to a journalist who says he’s considered ‘the devil himself’ in Ghana

Luis Suarez was told in a press conference on Thursday that he’s considered to be “the devil himself” in Ghana following his infamous handball during the 2010 World Cup.

The Uruguayan forward was sent off at the end of extra-time in the World Cup quarter-finals 12 years ago for stopping a certain goal with his hands on the goal-line.

Suarez was in tears as he left the pitch, while Ghana’s players celebrated. They suddenly had a golden opportunity to seal their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Asamoah Gyan stepped up and saw his shot crash off the crossbar.

Suarez, who watched on from the sidelines, celebrated wildly as he headed down the tunnel.

It will always be one of the most dramatic incidents in World Cup history.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 02: Luis Suarez of Uruguay handles the ball on the goal line, for which he is sent off, during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Uruguay and Ghana at the Soccer City stadium on July 2 , 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Twelve years later and Suarez is now preparing to go head-to-head with Ghana once more.

Uruguay take on the African Nation in their third and final Group H match on Friday.

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 01: Luis Suarez of Uruguay speaks during the Uruguay Press Conference at the Main Media Center on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

Suarez told he’s considered ‘the devil himself’ in Ghana

Ahead of the match, a journalist said to Suarez that he’s considered “the devil himself” in Ghana for his actions in 2010.

The journalist added that Ghanaians are “looking forward to retiring” him.

“Some Ghana fans feel you are the devil himself. They are looking forward to retiring you.” Luis Suarez faced a tough time from some of the media ahead of Uruguay’s Clash with Ghana 😳 pic.twitter.com/ciLYO4WnOt — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 1, 2022

Suarez, however, was emphatic with his response.

“I don’t apologize about that, I took the handball, but the Ghana player missed the penalty,” he said, per The Mirror.

“I’d apologize if I injured a player or took a red card for this, but I took a red card (for the handball). It wasn’t my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty.

“You see the player who missed the penalty, he said he would do the same.”

Video: Suarez responds to Ghanaian journalist

Watch the clip here:

More to follow…

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specializing in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

Check out our 2022 World Cup Hub

QUIZ: Prove your World Cup knowledge

You can find all of the latest football news and rumors right here.

next story previous story



News Now – Sport News