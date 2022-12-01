Luis Suarez refuses to apologize for World Cup handball and blames Ghana star | Football

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Uruguay Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Uruguay's Luis Suarez during the press conference REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Luis Suarez believes Ghana should not focus on revenge in their crucial World Cup group game (Reuters)

Luis Suarez has refused to apologize for his infamous handball against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup and blamed Asamoah Gyan for missing the penalty.

Suarez denied Ghana a crucial goal as he stopped Dominic Adiyiah’s header with his hands in the final minute of extra time during their quarter-final tie.

Gyan missed the subsequent penalty, while Ghana went on to lose the Shootout against Uruguay to exit the tournament.

Suarez and Uruguay face Ghana once against in their final game in Group H on Friday with both sides still pushing to secure a place in the last 16.

But ahead of the game, Suarez passed up the chance to show much sympathy for Ghana for his actions 12 years ago in South Africa.

‘The first time, I don’t apologize about that,’ Suarez said.

‘I took the handball but the Ghana player missed a penalty, not me.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 2, 2010 Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (C) eyes Uruguay's striker Luis Suarez (3rdR) touching the ball during the 2010 World Cup quarter final Uruguay vs Ghana on July 2, 2010 at Soccer City stadium in Soweto, suburb of Johannesburg. - Ghana say they have no plans to take Revenge on Uruguay and Luis Suarez when they meet them on December 2, 2022 in the final matchday of World Cup Group H as they seek a place in the last 16. On 2 July 2010, Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg Hosted the quarter-final, which became one of the most dramatic and emotional World Cup matches of the 21st century. With the score at 1-1 at the end of the ninety minutes, there was nothing to suggest that the score would change in extra time. Then, in the 119th minute, came the most memorable play of South Africa 2010. Ghana had a free kick; the goalkeeper Fernado Muslera failed to take it and an African player headed and when the ball was going in, Luis Suarez, like a volleyball player, parried the ball with both hands and prevented the Celeste goal from falling. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP via Getty Images)

Luis Suarez blocked Ghana from scoring with his hand at the 2010 World Cup (AFP via Getty)

‘Maybe I can apologize if I injure a player but in this situation, I take a red card, the referee says penalty, it’s not my fault.

‘Do you say the player who missed the penalty should do the same in this situation? It’s not my responsibility.

‘I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my fault.

‘I don’t know what people are saying, whether they’re saying it’s revenge, the players that play Tomorrow might have been eight years old back then [in 2010]and some people might say, ‘he’s the devil himself, he did that’, you can’t misunderstand things.


Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (R) reacts after Ghana's striker Asamoah Gyan (3) missed a penalty during the 2010 World Cup quarter final Uruguay vs Ghana on July 2, 2010 at Soccer City stadium in Soweto, suburb of Johannesburg. NO PUSH TO MOBILE / MOBILE USE SOLELY WITHIN EDITORIAL ARTICLE - AFP PHOTO / RODRIGO ARANGUA (Photo credit should read RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo Credit should Read /AFP/Getty Images)
Asamoah Gyan missed Ghana’s crucial penalty after Luis Suarez’s handball (AFP/Getty)

‘We played and won against Portugal in 2018, have you heard Portuguese people say they need Revenge because they lost to us? Well.

‘What I did with [Giorgio] Chiellini, I played against Chiellini afterwards, I made a mistake what I did to Chiellini, and then we shook hands and played against each other in the Champions League.

‘You can’t just keep thinking about the past and focusing on Revenge because that can be counterproductive.’

Asked if he would be happy if Suarez repeated the handball in the match against Ghana on Friday, Uruguay’s head Coach Diego Alonso said: ‘Every match is different.

‘I don’t think we will experience a similar situation to that one. Let’s just focus on playing a full game. If we do this we have a good chance of winning the three points.’

For more stories like this, check our sports page.

Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on
facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Metro Pickem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button