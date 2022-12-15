Luis Suarez refuses to apologize for handball that sent Ghana out of the 2010 World Cup

The mere fact that Luis Suarez was in the room, leading Uruguay’s pre-match talk about playing Ghana, reminded us that the man has a brass neck and is entirely at home with his own notoriety.

Twelve years on from the deliberate goal-line handball which denied the African Nation a last-gasp Winner in the World Cup quarter-finals, an English-speaking journalist put it to him that ‘some Ghanaians feel you are the devil himself and they are looking forward to retiring you’.

Was now the time to apologize?

Luis Suarez has refused to apologize for deliberately stopping a goal-bound ball with his hand during Uruguay’s 2010 World Cup quarter-final with Ghana

The devil in question is not entirely at home with the English language but that didn’t stop him giving as good as he’d got, in that tongue, for the world to hear.

‘I don’t apologize,’ they said. ‘The Ghana player missed the penalty, not me. Maybe I can apologize if I make a tackle and injure a player, but on this occasion I take a red card and it’s not my fault because I don’t miss a penalty.’

Suarez was right, actually. It was Asamoah Gyan who missed from the spot and many other players would have done precisely the same in Suarez’s boots.

Some other causes of Suarez’s notoriety are indefensible and reprehensible but you had to respect him for being here, treating the pro-Ghana challengers and Uruguay sympathizers just the same.

Suarez punched a header off the line to deny Ghana a last-gasp goal at the 2010 World Cup

‘Revenge?’ he asked when the question cropped up again. ‘Back then (in 2010) the players playing now would have been, what, eight years old? Back then, people might have said “he is the devil”. But things change.

‘We beat Portugal in 2018. Have you heard people from Portugal wanting revenge? I’ve played against Giorgio Chiellini and we shook hands. You can’t just think of the past and Revenge because that can be counter-productive.’

Extraordinary, really. How many other players would actually introduce the name of the Italian defender he had bitten on the shoulder at the 2014 World Cup? In a sport which is even more disinfected and media-managed than ever, it was a welcome throwback.

It may also be the last we see of this polarizing player on the world stage. It was evident in Uruguay’s pre-tournament defeat by Iran in Vienna that he is carrying more weight. He was a passenger in the 0-0 draw against South Korea which leaves Uruguay needing to beat Ghana today.

Ghana were awarded a penalty as a result but Asamoah Gyan (middle) missed from the spot

The South Americans are a divided camp. Jose Maria Gimenez and Edinson Cavani publicly questioned Coach Diego Alonso after the South Korea result.

If Ghana’s players are looking to avenge their predecessors for what Uruguay’s Tribuna paper headlined ‘Crimen Perfecto’ (‘Perfect Crime’), they are doing a good job of disguising it.

Ghana Coach Otto Addo’s classy and dignified response to questions on the subject bore out Suarez’s line of argument.

Suarez was duly sent off for handball but celebrated when Ghana missed their penalty

‘It’s about perspective. If the same incident happened the other way around, Uruguay would say “it’s normal”. This is what I would want of any player of mine — to sacrifice and take a red card.’

Addo, whose side needs a point to progress to a probable last-16 match against Brazil, seems determined to prevent emotion blinding his team, on whom the African continent is banking.

‘We’re a big continent and a lot of things went wrong,’ he said. ‘Football is a way of raising ourselves. For people at home, this brings hope. God made us all special so don’t go again and again to 2010.’

Alonso was asked whether, if Uruguay found themselves in the same position now, he would expect Suarez, now with Nacional in his homeland, to handle the ball again. ‘Well, every match is different,’ they said diplomatically. ‘I don’t think that we will experience a similar situation.’

El Pistolero, as the Uruguayans call Suarez, was at the hub of the last training session before the do-or-die match, according to the country’s newspaper, El Pais.

‘He was setting the pace, close to the young players, in charge of keeping them relaxed,’ they wrote.

They feed on controversy. At moments like this, when he is around, things tend to happen.