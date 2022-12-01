Luis Suarez refuses to apologize for 2010 handball after journalist says Ghanaian people consider him the ‘devil himself’

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has refused to apologize for his infamous handball against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa ahead of the two nations’ meeting in Qatar on Friday (December 2).

La Celeste must beat the Black Stars to have a chance of progressing from Group H. However, the African side are gunning for revenge due to the infamous incident that took place in the quarter-finals of the competition 12 years ago.

With the scores at 1-1, Suarez controversially stopped Dominic Adiyah’s goal-bound header with his hand, earning himself a straight red card. Asamoah Gyan, though, missed the resulting penalty.

Uruguay eventually won the match 4-2 on penalties after the sides finished at 1-1 after 120 minutes of action from open play and progressed to the semi-finals at Ghana’s expense.

Ahead of their rematch, Suarez, who attended his team’s press conference, was informed by a Ghanaian Reporter that many in the West African country perceive him as ‘the devil himself’.

The former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona striker refused to issue an apology for his actions. They instead apportioned the blame for Ghana’s exit on their own inability to convert the penalty.

Suarez said (via the Mirror):

“I don’t Apologize about that, I took the handball but the Ghana player missed the penalty. I’d Apologize if I injured a player or took a red card for this but I took a red card (for the handball). It wasn’t my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty.”

Adding insult to injury, Suarez was also pictured breaking into wild celebrations on the sidelines after Gyan fluffed his lines from 12 yards as his nation’s fairytale run came to an end.

Otto Addo’s side are currently ahead of the South American side by two points and need just a draw to eliminate Suarez and Co. from the competition.

Friday 2nd December. 12 years in the making. Winner takes all. Ghana 🇬🇭 vs. 🇺🇾 Uruguay 🐻🐮 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐭𝐭𝐭 🍿 #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 https://t.co/gNtDJeunS9 Andre Ayew, the only remaining member from the 2010 Squad in the current team, insists that Friday's Clash against Uruguay isn't about revenge. They said: "I'm the only one left in the Squad from when that happened. Everyone knows how we felt. Everyone felt bad but, for me, I just want to get to the next stage at this World Cup." "It's not about revenge. Whether it was, or not, we'll go with the same determination and same desire to win because we want to reach the next stage. I don't think Ghana has forgiven Luis Suarez. But for me, it's football. They took a decision. There's nothing to talk about."















