Luis Suárez in talks with several Major League Soccer teams

Luis Suárez and Uruguayan side Nacional will part ways at the end of the current season and the former FC Barcelona striker is keen on playing in Major League Soccer. The 35-year-old chose to return to his boyhood club to be in peak form for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in November and after the tournament he will make a decision regarding his future.

A source from AS USA in Los Angeles confirmed that the Galaxy have been in constant communication with Luis Suárez’ agent, who held a meeting with the people in charge at Dignity Health Sports Park during the summer. The league’s most decorated team will most likely part ways with Douglas Costa at the end of the current campaign and they could offer the Uruguay international a designated player spot in 2023.

Other teams interested in Suárez

The Los Angeles Galaxy is not the only team interested in the 35-year-old and it has been reported that Inter Miami CF is also keen on signing him for the start of the 2023 MLS campaign. During an interview with a Spanish-based publication, Luis Suárez talked about his desire to play in Major League Soccer next year and he has several offers on the table.

“I don’t know yet,” Suarez told a reporter, in an interview published on Saturday when he was asked about playing in the MLS. “It’s one of the options that I see as being most likely, but I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m thinking about and enjoying myself at Nacional.“

Suárez doesn’t want to return to Europe

“I’ve had my career in Europe and I left very proud,” he said. “I had a lot of options, a lot of them, before coming to Nacional, but it made sense to come back to [Uruguay]. Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, ​​Atletico … what would be a better career in Europe than that? It was perfect.”