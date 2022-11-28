luis: Luis Suarez: Know why he kisses his wrist to celebrate a goal and which club does he play for now
What are the Celebrations and their meaning?
The signature Celebration is a tribute by Luis to his family. A tattoo reads “Delfina” on his wrist. The name is of his eldest daughter. He first kisses his ring finger to remember Sofia, his wife. They then kiss the tattoo. He finally kisses three fingers to remember his two kids and wife.
FAQs:
- Who is Delfina?
Delfina is Luis Suarez’s eldest daughter. He has a tattoo of Delfina’s name on his wrist.
- What is Luiz Suarez’s famous celebration?
He first kisses his ring finger to remember Sofia, his wife. They then kiss the tattoo. He finally kisses three fingers to remember his two kids and wife.
- How many career goals has Luis Suarez estimated to have scored?
Luis Suarez has enjoyed a successful career and scored over 500 goals as a professional footballer.
