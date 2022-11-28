luis: Luis Suarez: Know why he kisses his wrist to celebrate a goal and which club does he play for now

FIFA World Cup 2022: Biggest shock losses in World Cup history FIFA World Cup 2022: Biggest shock losses in World Cup history Saudis beat Argentina Tuesday came as a shock to millions of Argentina fans as Saudi Arabia beat the country. Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (2022) Saudi Arabia 2-1 Argentina. Germany vs South Korea (2018) South Korea 2-0 Germany. France vs Senegal (2002) France 0-1 Senegal.

Luis Suarez has enjoyed a successful career and scored over 500 goals as a professional footballer. He has played at the highest level with teams like Atletico Madrid, Ajax, Liverpool, and Barcelona. He has returned to his native country as he nears the end of his football career. He started his career with “Nacional” and is back with them. The star forward has played in an impressive three World Cups and will play for the Uruguayans one last time this World Cup. So we can expect to see his famous celebration if he scores.

What are the Celebrations and their meaning?



The signature Celebration is a tribute by Luis to his family. A tattoo reads “Delfina” on his wrist. The name is of his eldest daughter. He first kisses his ring finger to remember Sofia, his wife. They then kiss the tattoo. He finally kisses three fingers to remember his two kids and wife.

