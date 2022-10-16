Luis Grassow and Casper Grening Goals Earn Road Draw for Kentucky – UK Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2 Kentucky men’s soccer team (8-0-4, 3-0-2 Sun Belt) fought to the end for a 3-3 draw with Sun Belt Conference opponent West Virginia University (4-6-2, 1-1-3 Sun Belt) is Saturday at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Complex.

The Wildcats have begun the season on a 12-match unbeaten run, a year after starting the 2021 season with only wins and draws through the first 15 games.

Kentucky kicked off the match with an impressive scissor kick to score the Cats’ first goal of the night in the 6th minute. The senior defender was assisted by Andrew Erickson and Nick Gutmann. The goal was Grassow’s second of the season while Erickson tallied his first assist with Gutmann recording his ninth.

Casper Grening put the score up two-nil with his fourth goal of the season in the 12thth minute. He was unassisted as he found his opportunity to slide the ball into the net with his right foot.

UK entered the half with one score allowed giving the Cats a one goal advantage heading into the remaining 45 minutes of regulation. However, the Mountaineers tied the match with an equalizer scored in the 61stSt minute by Dyon Dramers after a cluster in the box.

With a scoreless period of 15 minutes, WVU tied the match, 2-2, followed by Dramers second score of the night to put the Mountaineers ahead by one in the 78th minute. Grening immediately answered scoring a brace in the same minute to equalize the match 3-3. His fifth goal of 2022 was assisted by Martin Soereide who earned his second assist of his sophomore season.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw with a close call in the final minute. Freshman keeper Casper Mols made a quick save to defend a West Virginia corner kick from ending the undefeated run for Kentucky.

The Wildcats will return to The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex to host conference opponent Coastal Carolina at 7 pm EST on Wednesday.

