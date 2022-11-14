Luis Enrique chose Ansu Fati over eight-goal La Liga striker ‘at the last minute’

“There is no better national coach than me, in the history of world football. That’s what I believe, obviously it’s not true, but I can’t doubt that. I can’t have doubts, if I have to convince my players of how we will play.”

Luis Enrique’s words echo loudly ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The former Barcelona manager has instilled Champagne football in his national team, but has, so far, not been able to back that up with trophies.

La Roja are one of the favorites for the prestigious trophy this year, though. While their style is not in doubt, fans are far from sure about Lucho’s Squad selection, as always.

One of the players that has been called up, raising some eyebrows, is Barça’s Ansu Fati. According to Directo GOL, the decision to select Fati came at the last minute. Lucho prioritized him over Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias.

The Spanish striker has been in top form this season, scoring eight goals, and giving two assists in 13 games this season. His goal tally is matched by Vedat Muriqi, and only bettered by Robert Lewandowski.

Fati, on the other hand, is not enjoying the season many expected him to. He has only started three games out of a possible 14 in the league, registering three goals and assists each.

Xavi preferred the services of Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele during the initial quarter of the season, and has often looked towards Ferran Torres over Fati recently.

Going into the World Cup, the Prodigy Winger is largely Barcelona’s fourth-choice winger, but his quality as an instinctive finisher and a dynamic forward cannot be doubted.