Luis Chávez: Going to Monterrey could close the door on Europe for me”

Monterrey were close to the signing of the winter market in Liga MX with the potential acquisition of Luis Chávez, Mexico’s best player at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Pachuca had given the green light for his transfer, however, it was the player himself who rejected the proposal as he thought a move to Rayados would limit his dream of playing in Europe.

José Antonio Noriega, Monterrey’s President, shared Chávez’s response on Fox Sports’ Última Palabra show and the director assured that Tuzos had allowed the negotiations to begin: “Pachuca gave me the green light. I negotiated with him, he was very honest and said to me, ‘I feel like going to Monterrey could close the door on Europe for me.’ It’s a closed case.”

Full screen Mexico’s Luis Chavez scored a fabulous free kick against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup 2022. MATTHEW CHILDS Reuters

No more signings for Monterrey

The club President made it clear that he would not go back for Chávez, at least in this market; they also said that there would be no more arrivals to the club for the Clausura 2023.

For his part, Chávez maintains the hope of a club in Europe taking an interest in himbut as of now there has been no movement of an offer on the table, meaning he is staying focused on Pachuca.

Luis Chávez’s value

Chávez himself Revealed that he has a European release clause that sits between 5 and 6 million dollarsmaking his potential sale to a European club not a proposition that is not unlikely.

The player scored a Fantastic free-kick in Pachuca’s 5-1 win over Puebla in Liga MX on 10 January, the first game of the Clausura 2023.