Luis Alberto Talks Goal Against Galatasaray, Difficult Month & World Cup

Luis Alberto was happy to take to the pitch again with Lazio in their 2-1 friendly win over Galatasaray.

It’s not been an easy season for the 30-year-old Spaniard, who has often been left benched by Maurizio Sarri in favor of Matias Vecino. One of Luis Alberto’s representatives stated that his client was ‘uncomfortable’ with the situation, but a Lazio departure in January still seems unlikely.

Claudio Lotito has asked Sarri to resolve the situation and it is likely that Luis Alberto will receive more regular minutes in the second half of the season.

Speaking to Lazio Style Channel (via Lazio Siamo Noi), Luis Alberto first discussed his winning goal, scored Moments into the second half.

I didn’t know it was the fastest goal of my career. It was good to do it after the restart, it gives confidence, and you work better.

He gave his thoughts on the six-week World Cup break.

I think it was a difficult month, we wanted to come back with the desire to make the second half better than the first.

The 30-year-old Spaniard discussed the opponents Galatasaray.

They’re a good team, they gave us a lot of beatings. We knew they were like that. The team, after the first goal, recovered well and tried to stay short and in the end, I think we played a good game.

He Touched on how it felt to wear the captain’s armband.

It’s something I don’t give so much importance to, we are all equal here. The Captain is Ciro, we’ve been here for so many years, it’s a source of pride to wear it but it’s not something I thought about. It’s okay for Ciro and Danilo to carry it, I’m just one of many.

Finally, Luis Alberto discussed the World Cup in Qatar and his desire to see Argentina win.