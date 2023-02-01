Ludlow’s Cabin Fever Music & Arts Festival to Return After Pandemic Hiatus | Things To Do | Cincinnati

click to enlarge Photo: Hailey Bollinger Maria Carrelli at the Cincinnati Entertainment Awards. She will be one of the acts performing at the Cabin Fever Music & Arts Festival this year.

If you’ve got a touch of cabin fever during these long, cold and snowy days, the return of a Northern Kentucky music festival may just be the cure.

The Cabin Fever Music & Arts Festival is making a return to the city of Ludlow after the Pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus. Over 20 acts ranging in genres from bluegrass to folk and indie rock will perform across several venues Saturday, Feb. 25, including Second Sight Spirits, Bircus Brewing and Ludlow Tavern. Other, non-ticketed events will be happening throughout the Ludlow Business District.

“The City of Ludlow is thrilled to welcome back the Cabin Fever Music & Arts Festival after the Pandemic induced a hiatus. Ludlow is home to a thriving community of artists and we look forward to this being a showcase event for incredibly creative folks and for our amazing community,” Ludlow Mayor Chris Wright told CityBeat.

Acts include local Bands and Musicians like Carriers, Maria Carrelli, Honey & Houston and Krystal Peterson. Other acts include The Harmed Brothers, Willie Tea Taylor and Circus Mojo.

Tickets for Cabin Fever are on sale now for $25 in advance. Will call will be located at Second Sight Spirits at 301 Elm St. in Ludlow. Will call opens at 1 pm on Feb. 25 and musical acts begin at 2 pm

Proceeds from the event will benefit Music Fund Cincinnati.

Find more information on the Cabin Fever Music & Arts Festival here.

