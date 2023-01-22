Ludington disc golf shop hosts fundraising tourney

Those braving the elements Saturday for the Ice Bowl disc golf event, Hosted by Grip N Rip Disc Golf, were able to get out and play the game they love while supporting a worthy cause.

Played on West Shore Community College’s Labyrinth course, in Scottville, the tournament served as a fundraiser for Ludington’s Lakeshore Food Club, with participants asked to bring a minimum of five items such as nonperishable food; baby food; personal hygiene items; or household supplies such as paper towels, soap and cleaning products.

According to Grip N Rip co-owner Kayleen Moffitt, the event was a success.

“We got a lot of donations for Lakeshore Food Club, the weather was great and everyone had a blast,” Moffitt said in an email.

Courtesy photo/Kayleen Moffitt

Lakeshore Food Club is a nonprofit grocery store offering a wide range of food options for low-income families, according to its website. Qualifying members pay a low 30-day membership fee and select food using points based on household size. Members personally shop and select food as often or as rarely as they choose during their 30-day membership.

Visit lakeshorefoodclub.org for more information.

The Ice Bowl Featured first-place prizes for both men and women, an ace pool, a raffle and complimentary hot cocoa so participants could warm up after their 24-hole round.

Grip N Rip is a disc golf pro shop located at 5770 WUS 10 in Ludington. Visit gripnripdiscgolfludington.com for more information, or follow @gripnripdiscgolf on Instagram.