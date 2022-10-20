Ludacris to get the basketball Rolling with a performance at TCU’s Schollmaier Live

In a YouTube video, TCU men’s basketball Coach Jamie Dixon gets into a Cadillac SUV and cranks the volume on Ludacris, who is rapping out “Cadillac Grills.”

Now driving, Dixon nods his head in rhythm, grinning.

Grinning because the 56-year-old Coach likes what he’s hearing? Or grinning because Ludacris will be on hand Friday at Schollmaier Live, TCU’s preseason basketball celebration?

Probably both.

Ludacris will be at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth before playing a concert Saturday at Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall in the Stockyards. The 45-year-old multipurpose entertainer and three-time Grammy Award Winner is casting a wide cross-generational net on his fanbase.

For TCU, it worked out perfectly.

“We wanted to find an artist that spanned various generations, especially since it is homecoming,” said Julie Austin, TCU’s associate athletic director for marketing and licensing. “The students are very excited as well as our alumni base.”

TCU’s Celebration is similar to Midnight Madness-style basketball tipoff events at other campuses. Last weekend, the University of Kansas had its program, featuring Shaquille O’Neal, a part-time Carrollton resident.

O’Neal was scheduled to be at the TCU event in 2019 but had to cancel because of his sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex’s death.

At the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday, O’Neal closed out the party with a 45-minute set as DJ Diesel. Before Shaq, the event’s biggest star was Snoop Dogg in 2019.

The Snoop Dogg performance didn’t quite go as planned, prompting KU Athletic director Jeff Long to apologize for the hip-hop artist’s unfiltered lyrics and pole dancers.

Austin said TCU does its homework in Scouting entertainment for its event.

“Athletics partners with student affairs to explore campus event entertainment options through various booking agents we have relationships with,” Austin said.

“I think it definitely helped that he had another event booked in this area the same weekend, but it wasn’t the deciding reason or factor. Our event is focused for students and the campus community, which is different than his ticketed concert at Tannahill.”

If you go