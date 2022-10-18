Lucky Plush helps two artists deal with their unfinished business

Kurt Chiang and Melinda Jean Myers (known to friends as Mindy) have wanted to collaborate for years. But it took a Pandemic for the former Neo-Futurist artistic director and the Lucky Plush ensemble member to finally develop a full-length piece together.

Unfinished Business, the fruit of that longed-for collaboration (much of it conducted remotely, and not just due to the pandemic; Myers now lives in Iowa City, where she teaches dance at the University of Iowa), gets three public performances this weekend at Links Hall. (There is also a workshop, “Finishing the Business,” conducted by Myers and Chiang on Saturday.) Supported in part by Lucky Plush’s Embodied Research microgrant program, the piece looks at the career trajectories of its creators “while attempting to connect with the audience in ways that are honest and entirely present.”

Unfinished Business
Thu-Sat 10/20-10/22, 7 PM, Links Hall, 3111 N. Western, luckyplush.com, $30 ($15 industry), livestream (Sat only) $20, “Finishing the Business” workshop Sat 11 AM-2 :30 PM, $70 (includes one free in-person or livestream ticket).

That last part should sound familiar to longtime fans of both the Neo-Futurists and Lucky Plush. The former has been serving up short plays since 1988 in their late-night show (originally Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blinduntil a dispute with founder and original artistic director Greg Allen led to reinvention as The Infinite Wrench). Those plays, as well as many of the primetime full-length shows presented by the Neos, have been rooted in the idea that the performers aren’t pretending to be anyone other than who they are, and the writing has always been “grounded in their personal experiences and perspectives.”

