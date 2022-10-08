Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger Golf Tournament supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities | Local News

Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger owners and staff will soon present a $50,000 check to Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada.

The $50,000 donation was raised by Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger on September 26th, 2022 from their 2nd annual golf tournament at Lakeridge Golf Course in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada.

This year’s donation doubles the donation to RMHCNN from the Inaugural golf tournament last year.

“It’s all about the people. I want to thank our sponsors, players and the Lucky Beaver staff, our community and our restaurants for their continued support. We are Blessed to have Charities like Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada in our community and it’s an Honor to have the ability to help whenever we can,” said Mike Leeper, Co-Owner of Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger.

RMHCNN would like to extend a special thanks to the players and sponsors for all their support and generosity. Lucky Beaver and their staff made this whole event possible and we can’t thank them enough.

Amazing partners like Lucky Beaver Bar and Burger allow Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada to continue to serve the families and children of northern Nevada.