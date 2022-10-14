Lucious Jackson, former 76ers star and NBA champion, dies at 80

Lucious Jackson, a staple of the 1966-67 Philadelphia team that broke through the Mighty Boston Celtics dynasty, died Wednesday at the age of 80. The 76ers marked his passing with a heartfelt statement on Thursday:

“We send our Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lucious “Luke” Jackson, who passed away at the age of 80. An NBA All-Star, Jackson spent his entire eight-season career with the 76ers, playing a key role on the 1967 title-winning team. They will be missed.”

Jackson’s rugged interior play coincided with four straight trips to the Eastern Division finals, including a 1967 triumph to snap Bill Russell and the Celtics’ run of eight straight championships. That 76ers team went on to beat the San Francisco Warriors for the championship, with Jackson tallying 13 points and 21 rebounds in the title-clinching Game 6.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 1964 Draft, Jackson made the All-Star team in his rookie season while averaging 14.8 points and 12.9 rebounds. Jackson also won an Olympic gold medal (1964) and a Pan American Games gold medal (1963) representing the United States.