Lucifer Showrunners Look Back On The ‘Bittersweet’ Ending And Their Goal For The Series Finale
Believe it or not, Lucifans, but almost one full year has passed since the series finale released on Netflix back in September of 2021. Lucifer survived one network TV cancellation and then even got a bonus season just when it seemed that the streamer would wrap the story with Season 5. Now, executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich are looking back at how the beloved series ended, and what they’d hoped to accomplish with it.
With Lucifer‘s sixth and final season coming to DVD and Blu-ray on September 13, the time has never been better to get ready to revisit how the devilish series finished. Despite Lucifer and Chloe trying to make sure that he wouldn’t disappear from their time-traveling daughter’s life before she was even born, Lucifer found his calling, and it was one that meant he couldn’t stay with them. While he and Chloe did eventually reunite, Rory still went through her childhood without her dad.
There was a happy ending… eventually, with some heartache along the way. When executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich spoke with CinemaBlend in Celebration of the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray release, Henderson shared his view on the series finale’s end:
While Rory’s travels back in time didn’t change the past and guarantee that she’d have a childhood with both of her parents, she made the decision herself that Lucifer should follow his calling. The bond between mother and daughter was also very strong, which made their final scene together all the more poignant. Henderson continued:
If Rory changed her past, then she wouldn’t be the person she had become by being raised by just her mom. She may have missed having a dad around, but – as Joe Henderson said – the story isn’t a tragedy. It’s not all happy, but it’s not all hopeless either for Rory and Chloe.
Lucifer himself learned a similar lesson by the end of Season 6, and it’s hard to imagine that the Lucifer of Season 1 would have even considered becoming a Healer of Hell. Ildy Modrovich shared her thoughts on his particular ending and how the Lucifer team found his calling to explain why he would miss Rory’s childhood:
It was certainly a message that tied up the Loose ends of Season 6 and explained why Lucifer was an absent father without villainizing him or creating a Tragedy that would befall him and prevent him from being with Chloe and their daughter. Of course, it also meant that there was no magic fix that would let Lucifer and Chloe build a perfect family together, which may not have been what some fans were expecting. Joe Henderson acknowledged that they knew it was a Twist that might not receive universal approval right away, saying:
It was after considering many options and having conversations with star Tom Ellis that the Lucifer team settled on what ultimately became the final episode of the series. It wasn’t a fairy tale ending, but it brought the character full circle and gave farewells to all the key players. Even one who had been dead for quite a while!
So, how did they decide on the endings for all the characters, who were all in such different places in their lives? Ildy Modrovich explained:
Even though Lucifer was out of Miracle bonus seasons by the conclusion of Season 6, the finale didn’t close on the idea that these characters’ journeys are at an end just because Netflix subscribers won’t get to watch. Although the showrunners joked with me about the idea of a surprise Season 7 about Dinosaurs or a Lucifer vs. Dinosaurs movie, the finished product stands on its own. Joe Henderson elaborated with his own thoughts:
I think it’s safe to say that Lucifer showrunners did indeed do their jobs right, as the final season was a wild ride that ended with a thoughtful and emotional finale (and a hilarious shout-out to Bones close to the end, of course). Lucifer also came out on top of the streaming chart for all of 2021 (and comic Creator Neil Gaiman had a pretty great reaction to it).
If you’re ready to revisit all things Luciferyou can find the sixth and final season with special features including deleted scenes and a gag reel available on DVD and Blu-ray starting on September 13 at online Retailers and www.warnerarchive.com. Lucifer: The Complete Series will be available on the same day to deliver all 93 episodes of the show, including the episodes that aired on Fox and those that were released on Netflix. For some more viewing options look to the future, be sure to check out our 2022 TV Premiere schedule.