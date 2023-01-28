Lucas Lueth leads Ames basketball past Cedar Falls, Grace Knutson impresses

AMES — A basketball doubleheader between Ames and Cedars Falls Featured a battle of the bigs on the boys side and Grace Knutson against everyone in the girls game.

The Tigers (12-4) girls basketball team walked away with an easy 71-31 win over Ames. The Little Cyclones boys basketball team prevented a home sweep, beating No. 8 Cedar Falls, 56-46.

Cedar Falls scored just seven seconds into the girls matchup and never wavered as the No. 9 Tigers continued to pile on the points. The Little Cyclones scored 25 points (to the Tigers’ 46) in the first half but managed just 6 points in the second.

Four players scored in the double digits as the Tigers picked up their ninth-straight win.

