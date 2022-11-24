Lucas Herbert Reveals Disappointment Over Presidents Cup Snub

Lucas Herbert has opened up on missing this year’s President Cup, as Trevor Immelman left him out of his team to take on the USA at Quail Hollow back in September.

With Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann ineligible to take part due to joining LIV Golf, there were spaces on offer, however the South African Captain Overlooked Herbert as well as both Ryan Fox and Erik van Rooyen for the biannual contest.

The USA won their ninth straight Presidents Cup, although with the tie seemingly over after the first two days, the International side threatened to pull off an Incredible comeback.

Immelman’s side trailed 11-7 with 12 points to play for heading into the singles, yet a spirited fight couldn’t prevent USA from winning 17.5-12.5 on what was a frantic day of action.

Who knows what might have happened if Immelman could have picked his big hitters, although Herbert wasn’t best pleased on missing out.

“I was really p****d off I didn’t make that team,” Herbert told AAP (opens in new tab). “I thought I had a lot to offer and I felt like my form was decent leading up to it.

“I didn’t think I was out of form, so I was pretty disappointed when I got the call.”

When asked whether it was tough to watch, Herbert seemed fairly nonchalant, preferring to enjoy some downtime rather than keep up with the action.

“To be honest, I was sat on a Yacht in Miami drinking, so I didn’t find it that tough to watch. They went a lot off the stats and a lot off the numbers, and those guys suited that golf course the best . Obviously, a couple of them didn’t play the way they would have liked that week.”

Herbert is playing in this week’s Australian PGA Championship before taking part in the Australian Open as he aims to vault back into the world’s top 50 and secure a spot at Augusta National next April.

“My game’s trending in the right direction at the moment, so whether it’s at Christmas or one of the next cut-offs for the world rankings, I will be playing at Augusta in April, I’d like to think that,” he said .

“I can’t control everything but I do feel like there’s not as much pressure as probably what it looks like.”

The 26-year-old’s three pro wins have come at the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic and 2021 Irish Open on the DP World Tour and the 2021 Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour.

