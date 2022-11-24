Lucas Herbert Reveals Disappointment Over Presidents Cup Snub

Lucas Herbert has opened up on missing this year’s President Cup, as Trevor Immelman left him out of his team to take on the USA at Quail Hollow back in September.

With Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann ineligible to take part due to joining LIV Golf, there were spaces on offer, however the South African Captain Overlooked Herbert as well as both Ryan Fox and Erik van Rooyen for the biannual contest.

