Luca Fantilli is starting to find his footing with his first career goal

Adam Fantilli couldn’t help but grin.

Conducting his postgame press conference after the No. 6 Michigan hockey team’s 7-3 Friday win over then-No. 6 Penn State with a strong aura of discontent, the freshman forward mused about needing to play a better, more complete game — despite the four-goal win and his own contribution of four points that night.

But when asked about his brother, freshman defenseman Luca Fantilli — who scored the Wolverines’ seventh goal, the first of his young college career — Adam was all smiles.

“I think it’s happened three times in our lives,” Adam answered in response to a question about how many times he and Luca have scored in the same game. “Once at Kimball, once with the (USHL’s Chicago Steel) and once here. It’s pretty cool.”

Luca’s goal Friday was the culmination of one of his stronger games of the season, finishing with a team-high plus-three plus-minus. Although the first goal of his career obviously stands out on the stat sheet, Luca consistently keyed important moments right in front of his own net throughout.

For example, with the Nittany Lions threatening in the second period, Luca found himself as the last Bastion in front of a wide-open right side of the net. Junior goaltender Erik Portillo just made two saves on the left side, but the puck slowly dribbled past him towards two Penn State forwards crashing. Luca spotted the Loose Puck and whacked it away just in time to prevent a goal.

Between his improved defensive performance and sharing the score-sheet with his brother, Friday was certainly a good night for Luca. But as he’s cycled in and out of the lineup all season long, it hasn’t necessarily always been that great.

Splitting the responsibilities of a spot on the third defense pair and the extra skater slot with senior defensemen Keaton Pehrson and Jay Keranen, Luca still hasn’t fully found his footing in the lineup. Even now, Pehrson is securing his role paired with sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes, while Keranen’s ability to play as a forward as well gives Michigan Coach Brandon Naurato an extra reason to keep him on the line sheet.

But Luca doesn’t have Pehrson’s experience, or Keranen’s versatility. And even when he gets on the line sheet, it doesn’t guarantee him a whole lot of playing time. In the Wolverines’ Jan. 21 win over Minnesota, Luca — listed as the extra skater — took only one shift, relegated to the bench for most of the game.

“He’s had a really tough year,” Adam said after Friday’s win. “He’s been working really hard to get in the lineup, and he’s been capitalizing on his chance.”

As he continues working hard, Luca maintains that he isn’t too worried about his playing time this year. He knew that when he came to Michigan, he would have to carve out his role — and it might not come together his freshman year.

“I committed here because I trust what they have planned for me,” Luca said Oct. 25. “What’s gonna happen is gonna happen. I’m gonna work hard every day and I’m gonna get better every day. Whenever my time comes, it comes.”

With the current state of Michigan’s roster, Luca’s chance has come a little bit earlier than expected. The Wolverines are employing every available healthy body to fill out the line sheet, meaning that Luca’s spot is safe for the time being. But once his teammates start to recover, the conversation about his safety in the lineup will reopen.

So while he has this spot, Luca gets his chance to show that he deserves to stay in the lineup. While Michigan doesn’t exactly expect Luca to score, the goal certainly doesn’t hurt his case. And as Adam watched Luca score his first career goal — knowing that he’s been waiting for this opportunity — of course he cheered as hard as he could from the bench.

“You can ask the guys who were standing next to me,” Adam said. “The second they got that 2-on-1, I started jumping up and down. He got his chance, and he buried it.”

With Luca cashing in on one of his potentially-limited chances, he showed that there’s a role for him on this team — whatever that role may be.