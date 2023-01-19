Lubeznik Center for the Arts Hosts February First Friday with New Exhibition – NWILife

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host its February First Friday for the opening of Chicago based artist, Avin HannahSmith on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 8 pm Avin will be presenting his work with a Gallery Talk at 6 pm Central.

The works in “What If We Had That Too?” use mixed media techniques to provoke dialogue about the lack of opportunities in under-resourced communities, especially regarding careers. This lack gives rise to the myth that only a few professions are suitable for low-income individuals, and their aspirations remain dormant. “Ambition is like a plague that can only be cured by success.” – Terrance Robinson – Artist, Educator, Scholar and Entrepreneur

HannahSmith writes of his work, “Urgent mark-making is Reminiscent of busy lives in impoverished communities. The constant contrast in their lives are like bright and dull colors. Collaged elements evoke a textural noise.”

“We look forward to presenting art by our local community in the NIPSCO Education Studios. I hope our audience will come and support Avin HannahSmith!” said Janet Bloch, the executive director at LCA.

In addition, First Friday attendees can view “We Are Us: The Human Condition,” LCA’s current exhibition on display until Feb. 24. The exhibit highlights artists’ unique abilities to depict and document the human condition in all its varied forms. Whatever state we are in, artists have an uncanny talent to record our human condition in an emotional and accessible way.

For more information, contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing coordinator, at (219) 874-4900 or [email protected]