Lubelskie named Official Partner of the Basketball Champions League

By Eurohoops Team / [email protected]

The Basketball Champions League and the Lublin Voivodeship (Lubelskie) Unveiled on Tuesday an agreement that Grants the south-eastern Polish province the status of Official Partner of the prestigious European club competition.

The partnership is valid for the entire 2022-23 season and includes the promotion of Lubelskie at all Basketball Champions League games until the conclusion of the competition, with the Voivodeship earning visibility during a minimum of 170 top-level basketball encounters, which will be broadcast across Europe.

“We are particularly satisfied with this partnership, first because it allows us to work closely with our friends in the wonderful province of Lubelskie and second because its underlying basis is in line with one of the Pillars of the BCL, its geographical spread across Europe,” commented Basketball Champions League CEO Patrick Comninos.

“The BCL Regular Season field this year features 32 top Clubs from 16 different counties, including, of course, the storied Polish side Legia Warszawa, and underlines the importance that our competition places on the values ​​of inclusivity and Sporting merit,Mr. Comninos added.

The announcement comes in the wake of a milestone month in modern Polish basketball history, as in September, the national team captured the interest of fans with an amazing run to the FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2022 Semi-Finals and, shortly after that on-court success, Poland became a co-host of the next edition of the international tournament – ​​FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2025.

The partnership represents, therefore, the latest step towards building on the important rise of basketball’s Popularity in Poland and a further step towards contributing to the development of the sport.

It also highlights the determination and ambition of the Lublin Voivodeship to make use of Polish tradition in sport and Sporting Excellence to promote the region across Europe.

“For years, the Province of Lublin has been promoting itself through sport, especially basketball, and also internationally,” remarked Polish Basketball Federation and PLK President Radoslaw Piesiewicz.

“In 2019, during the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup in China, the province’s logotype could be seen on our national team’s uniforms. Now the cooperation will be much broader and will cover the entire season of the Basketball Champions League, in which 32 leading teams from all over Europe take part.“

Under the terms of the partnership, the Lublin Voivodeship’s trademark signs, which consist of the Lubelskie name and the ‘Taste Life!’ tagline, will be displayed on on-court signage and around the court LED Inventory at all BCL games.

Photo: Basketball Champions League