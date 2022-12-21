Lubbock Monterey takes a pair from Abilene High basketball

LUBBOCK – Abilene High dropped a pair of District 4-5A basketball games here Tuesday.

Lubbock Monterey stopped the Lady Eagles 72-23 in the girls game, dropping AHS to 0-3 in league play and 10-10 overall.

The boys game was much closer, but Monterey broke from a three-point Halftime lead to win 52-40. It was the district opener for each team.

AHS is 7-9 overall.

In the girls game, Abilene High made only four shots in the second half as Monterey, which led 26-13 at halftime, pulled away.

Kayley Washington hit two 3-pointers for the Lady Eagles in the first half but did not score in the second half. Still, she led her team with six points.

Monterey, by contrast, had four players in double figures, led by Jaelyn Morrison with 17. The Lady Plainsmen are 14-3 overall and 2-1 in the district.

AHS Returns to the court Wednesday in tournament action.

In the boys game, the Eagles kept pace for two quarters. Jake Breckenridge had 14 points in the half, hitting three treys. Chris Motl and Eric Salazar each had one.

But Monterey held Breckenridge to one fourth-quarter basket and a free shot and outscored AHS 9-2 in the third quarter and 25-16 in the half.

The Eagles made 14 shots in the game – half of those 3-pointers.

Zyrin Brantley had 22 for the Plainsmen, now 11-6.

AHS plays at Newman-Smith in Carrollton on Wednesday.