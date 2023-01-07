Lubbock Monterey beats Abilene Cooper in District 4-5A girls basketball

Aaliyah Chavez makes it look effortless, whether she’s Slipping past Defenders as she drives to the basket or shooting a 3-point goal.

Sometimes the toughest decision the 5-foot-9 sophomore has to make is, when is she trying to do much offensively and when should she give up the ball?

Then again, considering just how much damage she can do offensively, there’s really no downside to whatever decision she makes.

Chavez poured in a game-high 38 points in leading No. 1 Lubbock Monterey past Abilene Cooper 98-51 in a District 4-5A girls basketball game Friday at Cougar Gym.

Chavez had 25 by halftime, and she sat out the final 1:36 of the half after getting a cut lip.

Chavez said she felt good during warmup and knew she was going to have a big game.

“I felt like I was about to go out there and score 50,” Chavez said.

She might have scored 50 – or more.

But with her team up 46-19 at the break, Chavez was content to spread the ball around to her teammates – finishing with double digit assists to go with her big Offensive night.

