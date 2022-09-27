Lubbock instructor to open indoor golf space with PGA-approved gear

Lubbock area Golfers looking for a way to improve their game and play no matter the weather will be in luck next month, thanks to a longtime golfer’s new business.

Wade Fullingim, owner of the upcoming Texas Wedge at 5217 82nd St. Suite 205, started his golf journey when he was 8 years old. He went from playing in tournaments throughout school and became a full-time golf instructor in 2016.

“My dad, he’s been taking me to golf tournaments and playing golf since I was a little kid,” Fullingim said. “I started teaching in 2015, and this is definitely kind of the next step for me and my business.”

Texas Wedge plans to open in mid-October, pending final touches. The facility will feature several booths, hooked up with a radar-based launch monitor software called TrackMan. This software is used by members of the Professional Golfers’ Association, and is in a partnership with the PGA.

“When you hit the ball, it’ll track it all the way until it hits the screen, and then it runs an algorithm to show how the ball would have done,” Fullingim said. “If the PGA players, the best in the world, can trust it, anybody else can trust it.”

Texas Wedge at 5217 82nd St. Suite 205, as seen in this rendering, will offer indoor golf tournaments and classes.

Fullingim mentioned Texas Wedge will welcome Golfers of all ranks.

“Whether you’re just a weekend golfer, or somebody who really wants to improve their game, this is by far the best place to come play and practice,” he said. “You don’t have to deal with Lubbock’s ever-changing weather and you get the best feedback because of the technology. This is a golfer’s paradise.”

