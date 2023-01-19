Lubbock Arts Festival named Best in Texas for second consecutive year

The 2022 Lubbock Arts Festival was honored as the Best in Texas by the Texas Festivals & Events Association (TFEA) at its annual conference in San Antonio. This award recognizes the Lubbock Arts Festival as the “Best Overall Event” in the state in its budget category.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious award for a second consecutive year,” said Elizabeth Grigsby, executive director of the Lubbock Arts Alliance, the group responsible for the Lubbock Arts Festival, in a news release. “Each year we work countless hours to have the best event possible. It is wonderful to have those efforts recognized not only at the national level by the International Festivals & Events Association, but at the state level as well. There are many great Festivals in Texas and a great deal of competition.”

More than 440 entries were received for the annual Kaliff Marketing Awards Competition, a highlight of the annual TFEA conference. Entries were received from throughout the state including the cities of Plano, Weatherford, Richardson, San Antonio, Waco, and McAllen. The Best Overall Event was selected by an independent panel of professionals based on image, uniqueness, overall impression, supporting materials, and measurable results of the event.

