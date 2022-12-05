LTI Korea announces winners of 2022 Korea Translation Award

(From left) Sasaki Sizuyo, Marci Calabretta Cancia-Bello and Yu Hsin Hsin pose for photos at a press conference in Seoul, Monday. (LTI Korea)

The Literature Translation Institute of Korea announced the winners of the 2022 Korea Translation Award on Monday, with four translators winning grand prizes under newly revised criteria for this year.

This year’s grand prizes were awarded to Koh Eun-ji — who also writes under the pen name EJ Koh — and Marci Calabretta Cancia-Bello for their English translation of poet Yi Won’s “The World’s Lightest Motorcycle”; Yu Hsin Hsin for her Chinese translation of Lee Tae-jun and seven other Writers in the “Anthology of Korean Literature (2)”; and Ilngliana Tan for her Indonesian translation of Jeong Yu-jeong’s “Seven Years of Darkness.”

“I’m very honored … to bring Yi Won’s work to English readership and also to Champion the act of translation for the Readers and the Writers alike,” said Cancia-Bello during the press conference in Seoul on Monday.

“Thank you so much,” said Yu Hsin Hsin. “I will try my best to make a more ‘complete’ translation.”

Cancia-Bello, Yu Hsin Hsin and Sasaki Sizuyo were present at the press conference on behalf of lifetime achievement award recipient Kim Seoung-bo.

Kim is the CEO of CUON, a Publisher in Japan. He has translated 48 works of Korean literature since 2009, and has hosted many Korea-Japan literature exchange events, including the K-Book Festival since 2011.

The award-winning translations were initially selected through a foreign screening and then a second domestic screening of 54 translated books published in 2021 in five languages: English, Chinese, Indonesian, Persian and Czech.

Previously, LTI Korea selected three or four Finalists from all languages ​​published overseas in the preceding year, but this year’s Awards were selected based on revised criteria.

Starting this year, LTI Korea has divided translated works into three groups — Group 1 for English, French, Spanish and German; Group 2 for Russian, Arabic, Vietnamese, Japanese and Chinese; and Group 3 for others — according to the impact of the translated work’s language and the acceptance of the Korean literature.

For this year’s prize, translations into English from Group 1, Chinese from Group 2 and Indonesian, Persian and Czech from Group 3 were selected for grand prizes.